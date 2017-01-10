High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Delta Air Lines, Inc., (NYSE: DAL), with a large market cap of 37250.6. Delta Air Lines, Inc. is in the industry Major Airlines and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/3/2007. Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s price right now is 50.84 (a change of 2.31% and change from open, 1.82%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.99% and for the month at 1.96%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.08%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 20.98%. The 52 week high reached -3.64% and the low went to 57.53%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.02%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.76%, and for the quarter it has been 28.16%. For the half year, Delta Air Lines, Inc. has seen performance at 31.67%. For the year to date it is 1.02%, so does a target price of 59.07 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Delta Air Lines, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 8.04, combined with a forward P/E of 9.77. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.73, P/S is 0.94, P/B is 2.94, P/cash is 11.82 and finally P/Free cash flow is 10.29.

With a current trading price of 50.84, the company has a dividend yield of 1.63%, representing a payout ratio of 9.80%. The EPS is at 6.18, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -4.22% after being 621.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 51.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 2.30%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -5.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 40.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 9.10%, and return of investment of 27.00%. Long term debt is 0.52, with total debt totaling 0.6. However Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.5 and a quick ratio of 0.4.

The gross margin is 61.30%, with the operating margin at 19.30%. A healthy profit margin of 11.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 749.66, with the number of shares float at 748.83.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 9136.4, with the volume today at 1547410. The related volume is 0.97. The day high today has been -3.64% and the low, 24.82%. The GAP is 0.48%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.