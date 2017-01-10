High Market Cap Stock of the Day – DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., (NASDAQ: XRAY), with a large market cap of 13508.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is in the industry Medical Instruments & Supplies and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/25/1991. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s price right now is 57.99 (a change of -0.82% and change from open, -0.65%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.53% and for the month at 1.55%. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.01%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -4.16%. The 52 week high reached -11.57% and the low went to 9.10%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.28%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.80%, and for the quarter it has been -1.88%. For the half year, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has seen performance at -8.03%. For the year to date it is 1.28%, so does a target price of 68 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 30.03, combined with a forward P/E of 19.35. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.89, P/S is 3.95, P/B is 1.63, P/cash is 40.31 and finally P/Free cash flow is 43.55.

With a current trading price of 57.99, the company has a dividend yield of 0.53%, representing a payout ratio of 15.40%. The EPS is at 1.95, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.14% after being -21.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -0.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.39%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -34.00%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 47.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 5.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.90%, and return of investment of 8.50%. Long term debt is 0.19, with total debt totaling 0.19. However DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.4 and a quick ratio of 1.7.

The gross margin is 53.60%, with the operating margin at 12.10%. A healthy profit margin of 11.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 96.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 231.04, with the number of shares float at 228.19.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1505.99, with the volume today at 177317. The related volume is 0.7. The day high today has been -7.71% and the low, 5.56%. The GAP is -0.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.