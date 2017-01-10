High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Devon Energy Corporation, (NYSE: DVN), with a large market cap of 24559.77. Devon Energy Corporation is in the industry Independent Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/17/1992. Devon Energy Corporation’s price right now is 46.55 (a change of -0.06% and change from open, -1.10%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.10% and for the month at 2.66%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.63%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 18.20%. The 52 week high reached -8.05% and the low went to 161.52%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.99%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.92%, and for the quarter it has been 8.94%. For the half year, Devon Energy Corporation has seen performance at 23.98%. For the year to date it is 1.99%, so does a target price of 51.3 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Devon Energy Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 29.86. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 2.37, P/B is 4.13, P/cash is 10.3 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 46.55, the company has a dividend yield of 0.52%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -17.7, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 1133.30% after being -998.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -53.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 2.57%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 121.80%.

Devon Energy Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -20.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -110.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of -23.90%, and return of investment of -73.00%. Long term debt is 1.88, with total debt totaling 1.94. However Devon Energy Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 1.6.

The gross margin is 83.70%, with the operating margin at -68.50%. A healthy profit margin of -64.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 77.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 527.26, with the number of shares float at 496.44.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5185.77, with the volume today at 499705. The related volume is 0.55. The day high today has been -8.05% and the low, 27.21%. The GAP is 1.05%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.