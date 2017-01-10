High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Diageo plc, (NYSE: DEO), with a large market cap of 66839.76. Diageo plc is in the industry Beverages – Wineries & Distillers and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is United Kingdom, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/13/1996. Diageo plc’s price right now is 106.49 (a change of -0.07% and change from open, -0.20%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.87% and for the month at 0.76%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.99%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -1.63%. The 52 week high reached -9.49% and the low went to 9.54%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.52%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.80%, and for the quarter it has been -5.41%. For the half year, Diageo plc has seen performance at -4.47%. For the year to date it is 2.52%, so does a target price of 120.36 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Diageo plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 24.08, combined with a forward P/E of 18.47. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.51, P/S is 5.14, P/B is 6.31, P/cash is 33.99 and finally P/Free cash flow is 89.9.

With a current trading price of 106.49, the company has a dividend yield of 3.46%, representing a payout ratio of 66.20%. The EPS is at 4.43, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.48% after being -5.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 3.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.60%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.40%.

Diageo plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 12.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 28.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.20%, and return of investment of 13.10%. Long term debt is 1, with total debt totaling 1.28. However Diageo plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 59.50%, with the operating margin at 28.30%. A healthy profit margin of 21.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 12.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 627.25, with the number of shares float at 625.35.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 835.69, with the volume today at 85741. The related volume is 0.59. The day high today has been -1.95% and the low, 7.07%. The GAP is 0.13%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.