High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Digital Realty Trust, Inc., (NYSE: DLR), with a large market cap of 16527.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is in the industry REIT – Office and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/29/2004. Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s price right now is 102.38 (a change of -0.41% and change from open, -0.35%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.50% and for the month at 2.32%. The 20 day simple moving average is 10.14%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.76%. The 52 week high reached -7.89% and the low went to 52.07%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.62%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 12.46%, and for the quarter it has been 13.24%. For the half year, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has seen performance at -4.68%. For the year to date it is 4.62%, so does a target price of 106.27 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 71.69, combined with a forward P/E of 70.51. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 8, P/B is 3.65, P/cash is 454.04 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 102.38, the company has a dividend yield of 3.42%, representing a payout ratio of 240.10%. The EPS is at 1.43, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -27.35% after being 57.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 18.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -1.96%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 350.10%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 25.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 15.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 6.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.80%, and return of investment of 4.30%. Long term debt is 1.45, with total debt totaling 1.45. However Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 63.70%, with the operating margin at 18.70%. A healthy profit margin of 10.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.25%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 160.77, with the number of shares float at 158.54.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1484.47, with the volume today at 231805. The related volume is 0.9. The day high today has been -2.79% and the low, 20.66%. The GAP is -0.06%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.