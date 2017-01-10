High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., (NYSE: DPS), with a large market cap of 16713.68. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. is in the industry Beverages – Soft Drinks and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/7/2008. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.’s price right now is 90.26 (a change of -0.31% and change from open, -0.12%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.02% and for the month at 1.05%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.99%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -0.18%. The 52 week high reached -7.56% and the low went to 12.04%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.14%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.87%, and for the quarter it has been 4.12%. For the half year, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. has seen performance at -5.10%. For the year to date it is -0.14%, so does a target price of 93.8 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.61, combined with a forward P/E of 19.07. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.99, P/S is 2.61, P/B is 7.86, P/cash is 26.96 and finally P/Free cash flow is 47.35.

With a current trading price of 90.26, the company has a dividend yield of 2.34%, representing a payout ratio of 44.50%. The EPS is at 4.62, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.59% after being 11.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 12.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.85%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 22.50%.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 40.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.10%, and return of investment of 15.80%. Long term debt is 1.39, with total debt totaling 1.56. However Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 60.00%, with the operating margin at 22.20%. A healthy profit margin of 13.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 92.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 184.6, with the number of shares float at 182.93.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1446.89, with the volume today at 276328. The related volume is 1.1. The day high today has been -1.62% and the low, 12.04%. The GAP is -0.19%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.