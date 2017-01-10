High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Duke Energy Corporation, (NYSE: DUK), with a large market cap of 52977.4. Duke Energy Corporation is in the industry Electric Utilities and sector Utilities. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/6/1983. Duke Energy Corporation’s price right now is 76.42 (a change of -0.29% and change from open, -0.17%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.19% and for the month at 1.35%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.48%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -2.61%. The 52 week high reached -11.92% and the low went to 13.33%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.26%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.64%, and for the quarter it has been 1.23%. For the half year, Duke Energy Corporation has seen performance at -8.96%. For the year to date it is -1.26%, so does a target price of 80.35 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Duke Energy Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.29, combined with a forward P/E of 16.51. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 11.34, P/S is 2.28, P/B is 1.3, P/cash is 8.57 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 76.42, the company has a dividend yield of 4.46%, representing a payout ratio of 80.30%. The EPS is at 3.97, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -0.94% after being 15.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 6.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 1.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.00%.

Duke Energy Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 5.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 10.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.30%, and return of investment of 4.90%. Long term debt is 1.09, with total debt totaling 1.24. However Duke Energy Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 70.90%, with the operating margin at 23.60%. A healthy profit margin of 12.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.07%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 57.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 691.25, with the number of shares float at 687.16.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3295.8, with the volume today at 419213. The related volume is 0.73. The day high today has been -3.98% and the low, 5.64%. The GAP is -0.12%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.