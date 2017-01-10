High Market Cap Stock of the Day – E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, (NYSE: DD), with a large market cap of 64463.72. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is in the industry Agricultural Chemicals and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/1962. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company’s price right now is 73.64 (a change of -0.11% and change from open, 0.15%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.68% and for the month at 1.34%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.28%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.74%. The 52 week high reached -2.93% and the low went to 48.63%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.44%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.14%, and for the quarter it has been 8.44%. For the half year, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company has seen performance at 16.02%. For the year to date it is 0.44%, so does a target price of 77.71 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 32.05, combined with a forward P/E of 19.83. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 4.06, P/S is 2.6, P/B is 6.78, P/cash is 11.65 and finally P/Free cash flow is 99.63.

With a current trading price of 73.64, the company has a dividend yield of 2.06%, representing a payout ratio of 66.90%. The EPS is at 2.3, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 14.22% after being -38.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -1.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -94.50%.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 0.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -2.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 20.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.70%, and return of investment of 8.40%. Long term debt is 0.85, with total debt totaling 1.19. However E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 40.60%, with the operating margin at 9.80%. A healthy profit margin of 8.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 70.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 874.44, with the number of shares float at 865.14.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2807.96, with the volume today at 370865. The related volume is 0.76. The day high today has been -2.93% and the low, 11.86%. The GAP is -0.26%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.