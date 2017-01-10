High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Eastman Chemical Company, (NYSE: EMN), with a large market cap of 11239.45. Eastman Chemical Company is in the industry Chemicals – Major Diversified and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/14/1993. Eastman Chemical Company’s price right now is 77.29 (a change of 0.89% and change from open, 0.61%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.79% and for the month at 1.54%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.56%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.98%. The 52 week high reached -1.33% and the low went to 41.68%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.86%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.29%, and for the quarter it has been 16.02%. For the half year, Eastman Chemical Company has seen performance at 12.40%. For the year to date it is 1.86%, so does a target price of 82.18 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Eastman Chemical Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 13.22, combined with a forward P/E of 10.51. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.61, P/S is 1.24, P/B is 2.54, P/cash is 54.3 and finally P/Free cash flow is 16.27.

With a current trading price of 77.29, the company has a dividend yield of 2.66%, representing a payout ratio of 31.50%. The EPS is at 5.79, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.11% after being 14.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 0.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.06%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -8.40%.

Eastman Chemical Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -6.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 10.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 20.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.50%, and return of investment of 10.10%. Long term debt is 1.34, with total debt totaling 1.49. However Eastman Chemical Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 26.20%, with the operating margin at 14.30%. A healthy profit margin of 9.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.68%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 85.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 146.71, with the number of shares float at 146.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1454.66, with the volume today at 148644. The related volume is 0.59. The day high today has been -1.33% and the low, 16.30%. The GAP is 0.27%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.