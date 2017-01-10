High Market Cap Stock of the Day – eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is eBay Inc., (NASDAQ: EBAY), with a large market cap of 33224.76. eBay Inc. is in the industry Specialty Retail, Other and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/24/1998. eBay Inc.’s price right now is 30 (a change of -2.46% and change from open, -2.20%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.24% and for the month at 1.91%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.32%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.42%. The 52 week high reached -9.63% and the low went to 39.38%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.57%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 6.36%, and for the quarter it has been -2.75%. For the half year, eBay Inc. has seen performance at 23.69%. For the year to date it is 3.57%, so does a target price of 32.77 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether eBay Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.29, combined with a forward P/E of 14.8. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.51, P/S is 3.73, P/B is 5.07, P/cash is 4.14 and finally P/Free cash flow is 12.65.

With a current trading price of 30, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.59, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.47% after being 330.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 3.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -17.60%.

eBay Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 5.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 27.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 9.30%, and return of investment of 13.00%. Long term debt is 1.11, with total debt totaling 1.32. However eBay Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.6 and a quick ratio of 2.6.

The gross margin is 78.00%, with the operating margin at 26.40%. A healthy profit margin of 20.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 6.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 86.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1080.48, with the number of shares float at 1042.77.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 11076.29, with the volume today at 3696601. The related volume is 1.97. The day high today has been -3.74% and the low, 9.95%. The GAP is -0.26%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.