High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Ecolab Inc., (NYSE: ECL), with a large market cap of 34557.48. Ecolab Inc. is in the industry Cleaning Products and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/5/1988. Ecolab Inc.’s price right now is 118.32 (a change of -0.44% and change from open, -0.15%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.94% and for the month at 1.04%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.35%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 0.82%. The 52 week high reached -4.47% and the low went to 21.46%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.38%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.33%, and for the quarter it has been 0.15%. For the half year, Ecolab Inc. has seen performance at 0.38%. For the year to date it is 1.38%, so does a target price of 125.44 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Ecolab Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 32.93, combined with a forward P/E of 24.14. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.95, P/S is 2.62, P/B is 5.04, P/cash is 191.35 and finally P/Free cash flow is 37.44.

With a current trading price of 118.32, the company has a dividend yield of 1.25%, representing a payout ratio of 38.30%. The EPS is at 3.61, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.81% after being -15.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 8.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.15%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 47.80%.

Ecolab Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -1.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 17.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 15.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.80%, and return of investment of 9.40%. Long term debt is 0.74, with total debt totaling 0.97. However Ecolab Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 47.70%, with the operating margin at 12.70%. A healthy profit margin of 8.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 86.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 290.79, with the number of shares float at 289.74.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 918.07, with the volume today at 108308. The related volume is 0.68. The day high today has been -3.02% and the low, 7.26%. The GAP is -0.29%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.