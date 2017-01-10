High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Ecopetrol S.A., (NYSE: EC), with a large market cap of 19455.69. Ecopetrol S.A. is in the industry Major Integrated Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Colombia, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/18/2008. Ecopetrol S.A.’s price right now is 9.33 (a change of 0.32% and change from open, -0.11%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.02% and for the month at 2.09%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.98%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 4.04%. The 52 week high reached -9.33% and the low went to 80.81%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.76%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 6.65%, and for the quarter it has been 3.45%. For the half year, Ecopetrol S.A. has seen performance at 0.00%. For the year to date it is 2.76%, so does a target price of 8.19 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Ecopetrol S.A. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 7.72. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.21, P/B is 1.25, P/cash is 4.36 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 9.33, the company has a dividend yield of 11.18%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.82, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 196.80% after being -169.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -19.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 57.80%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -65.00%.

Ecopetrol S.A. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -6.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -11.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of -4.30%, and return of investment of 0.90%. Long term debt is 1.04, with total debt totaling 1.15. However Ecopetrol S.A.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 26.90%, with the operating margin at -1.40%. A healthy profit margin of -10.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.00%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 2.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2092.01, with the number of shares float at 223.54.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 904.18, with the volume today at 45606. The related volume is 0.29. The day high today has been -3.52% and the low, 21.96%. The GAP is 0.43%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.