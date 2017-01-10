High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, (NYSE: EW), with a large market cap of 20969.14. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is in the industry Medical Appliances & Equipment and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/27/2000. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s price right now is 98.42 (a change of 0.48% and change from open, 0.47%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.87% and for the month at 2.34%. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.24%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -5.18%. The 52 week high reached -19.16% and the low went to 36.32%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.54%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 16.98%, and for the quarter it has been -18.44%. For the half year, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has seen performance at -6.25%. For the year to date it is 4.54%, so does a target price of 116.24 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 38.73, combined with a forward P/E of 28.89. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.23, P/S is 7.31, P/B is 7.76, P/cash is 17.47 and finally P/Free cash flow is 50.95.

With a current trading price of 98.42, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 2.53, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 17.95% after being -39.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 19.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 17.40%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 20.80%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 20.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 11.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 22.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 13.50%, and return of investment of 15.90%. Long term debt is 0.22, with total debt totaling 0.22. However Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 4.1 and a quick ratio of 3.3.

The gross margin is 73.50%, with the operating margin at 24.60%. A healthy profit margin of 19.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 86.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 214.08, with the number of shares float at 211.93.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2599.25, with the volume today at 285487. The related volume is 0.63. The day high today has been -0.21% and the low, 21.33%. The GAP is 0.01%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.