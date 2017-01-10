High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Electronic Arts Inc., (NASDAQ: EA), with a large market cap of 23714.68. Electronic Arts Inc. is in the industry Multimedia & Graphics Software and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Electronic Arts Inc.’s price right now is 78.23 (a change of -0.52% and change from open, -0.33%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.93% and for the month at 1.91%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.20%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 1.92%. The 52 week high reached -9.11% and the low went to 47.58%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.15%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.89%, and for the quarter it has been -6.17%. For the half year, Electronic Arts Inc. has seen performance at -0.67%. For the year to date it is -0.15%, so does a target price of 92.94 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Electronic Arts Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.03, combined with a forward P/E of 18.84. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.22, P/S is 5.22, P/B is 6.56, P/cash is 7.26 and finally P/Free cash flow is 23.11.

With a current trading price of 78.23, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 3.93, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.99% after being 30.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 44.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 16.46%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 71.90%.

Electronic Arts Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 10.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 36.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 18.60%, and return of investment of 25.90%. Long term debt is 0.27, with total debt totaling 0.27. However Electronic Arts Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.1 and a quick ratio of 2.1.

The gross margin is 70.30%, with the operating margin at 22.30%. A healthy profit margin of 27.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 301.56, with the number of shares float at 299.35.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3141.69, with the volume today at 468135. The related volume is 0.88. The day high today has been -7.34% and the low, 6.09%. The GAP is -0.19%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.