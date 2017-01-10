High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Eli Lilly and Company, (NYSE: LLY), with a large market cap of 84109.03. Eli Lilly and Company is in the industry Drug Manufacturers – Major and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/1/1972. Eli Lilly and Company’s price right now is 76.09 (a change of -0.24% and change from open, -0.33%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.97% and for the month at 1.58%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.90%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 0.43%. The 52 week high reached -8.01% and the low went to 18.56%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.70%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 13.19%, and for the quarter it has been -6.48%. For the half year, Eli Lilly and Company has seen performance at -2.38%. For the year to date it is 3.70%, so does a target price of 84.8 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Eli Lilly and Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 33.12, combined with a forward P/E of 18.62. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.34, P/S is 4.04, P/B is 5.17, P/cash is 19.9 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 76.09, the company has a dividend yield of 2.73%, representing a payout ratio of 92.30%. The EPS is at 2.3, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 15.80% after being 1.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -13.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.92%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.30%.

Eli Lilly and Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -2.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 16.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.80%, and return of investment of 9.50%. Long term debt is 0.56, with total debt totaling 0.6. However Eli Lilly and Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 73.20%, with the operating margin at 14.30%. A healthy profit margin of 11.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 11.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 76.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1102.78, with the number of shares float at 1100.01.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5951.91, with the volume today at 566205. The related volume is 0.55. The day high today has been -4.53% and the low, 18.56%. The GAP is 0.09%.

