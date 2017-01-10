High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Embotelladora Andina S.A., (NYSE: AKO-A), with a large market cap of 19594.02. Embotelladora Andina S.A. is in the industry Beverages – Soft Drinks and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is Chile, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/7/1994. Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s price right now is 20.53 (a change of -0.82% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.43% and for the month at 0.74%. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.94%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 2.95%. The 52 week high reached -10.39% and the low went to 44.88%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.83%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.50%, and for the quarter it has been -3.86%. For the half year, Embotelladora Andina S.A. has seen performance at 1.52%. For the year to date it is 0.83%, so does a target price of *TBA seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Embotelladora Andina S.A. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 26.14, combined with a forward P/E of *TBA. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 7.35, P/B is 2.7, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 20.53, the company has a dividend yield of 3.04%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 0.79, and growth for the next year is projected to reach *TBA after being *TBA for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 13.19%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 22.30%.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -2.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of *TBA. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 946.57, with the number of shares float at 126.66.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 7.08, with the volume today at 93. The related volume is 0.08. The day high today has been -10.39% and the low, 1.89%. The GAP is -0.82%.

