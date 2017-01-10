High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Emerson Electric Co., (NYSE: EMR), with a large market cap of 36044.76. Emerson Electric Co. is in the industry Industrial Electrical Equipment and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/1/1972. Emerson Electric Co.’s price right now is 56.82 (a change of 1.12% and change from open, 0.50%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.76% and for the month at 1.46%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.43%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.42%. The 52 week high reached -2.51% and the low went to 43.00%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.79%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.55%, and for the quarter it has been 7.65%. For the half year, Emerson Electric Co. has seen performance at 6.20%. For the year to date it is 0.79%, so does a target price of 51.71 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Emerson Electric Co. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 22.86, combined with a forward P/E of 20.69. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 6.45, P/S is 2.48, P/B is 4.78, P/cash is 11.33 and finally P/Free cash flow is 29.86.

With a current trading price of 56.82, the company has a dividend yield of 3.42%, representing a payout ratio of 74.80%. The EPS is at 2.46, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.98% after being -33.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -5.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 3.54%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -33.90%.

Emerson Electric Co. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -10.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -9.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 21.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.50%, and return of investment of 12.00%. Long term debt is 0.54, with total debt totaling 0.88. However Emerson Electric Co.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 42.60%, with the operating margin at 16.70%. A healthy profit margin of 11.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 71.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 641.48, with the number of shares float at 641.37.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3765.32, with the volume today at 275897. The related volume is 0.42. The day high today has been -2.51% and the low, 16.17%. The GAP is 0.62%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.