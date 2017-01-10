High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Enbridge Inc., (NYSE: ENB), with a large market cap of 40633.57. Enbridge Inc. is in the industry Oil & Gas Pipelines and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/27/1990. Enbridge Inc.’s price right now is 43.09 (a change of -0.83% and change from open, -0.69%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.36% and for the month at 1.52%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.98%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 4.66%. The 52 week high reached -4.97% and the low went to 63.78%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.16%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.08%, and for the quarter it has been 2.04%. For the half year, Enbridge Inc. has seen performance at 6.52%. For the year to date it is 3.16%, so does a target price of 48.19 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Enbridge Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 28.27, combined with a forward P/E of 23.25. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 8.5, P/S is 1.57, P/B is 4, P/cash is 51.86 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 43.09, the company has a dividend yield of 3.62%, representing a payout ratio of 101.00%. The EPS is at 1.54, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 5.41% after being -103.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -15.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 3.33%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 84.40%.

Enbridge Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 9.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 13.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.10%, and return of investment of 3.10%. Long term debt is 2.69, with total debt totaling 3.13. However Enbridge Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.5 and a quick ratio of 0.4.

The gross margin is 31.30%, with the operating margin at 8.90%. A healthy profit margin of 5.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 9.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 70.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 935.18, with the number of shares float at 932.79.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2147.51, with the volume today at 618647. The related volume is 1.65. The day high today has been -1.73% and the low, 8.54%. The GAP is -0.14%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.