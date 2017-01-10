High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Encana Corporation, (NYSE: ECA), with a large market cap of 12233.63. Encana Corporation is in the industry Major Integrated Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/8/2002. Encana Corporation’s price right now is 12.79 (a change of 0.63% and change from open, -0.39%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.70% and for the month at 3.13%. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.44%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 38.72%. The 52 week high reached -5.08% and the low went to 329.46%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 8.26%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.45%, and for the quarter it has been 17.17%. For the half year, Encana Corporation has seen performance at 67.24%. For the year to date it is 8.26%, so does a target price of 13.82 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Encana Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 37.6. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 3.91, P/B is 1.75, P/cash is 15.97 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 12.79, the company has a dividend yield of 0.47%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -1.51, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 1252.00% after being -237.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -31.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 125.20%.

Encana Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -25.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -13.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -22.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of -8.50%, and return of investment of -30.10%. Long term debt is 0.93, with total debt totaling 0. However Encana Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 63.60%, with the operating margin at -78.90%. A healthy profit margin of -40.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 67.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 962.52, with the number of shares float at 962.52.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 13604.46, with the volume today at 1536120. The related volume is 0.65. The day high today has been -5.08% and the low, 42.91%. The GAP is 1.02%.

