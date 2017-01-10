High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., (NYSE: ETE), with a large market cap of 19529.03. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. is in the industry Oil & Gas Pipelines and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/3/2006. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.’s price right now is 18.76 (a change of -0.85% and change from open, -0.42%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.55% and for the month at 3.39%. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.62%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 27.16%. The 52 week high reached -6.43% and the low went to 398.40%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -2.02%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 11.36%, and for the quarter it has been 20.98%. For the half year, Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. has seen performance at 26.64%. For the year to date it is -2.02%, so does a target price of 19.5 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.75, combined with a forward P/E of 16.2. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.82, P/S is 0.54, P/B is *TBA, P/cash is 41.38 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 18.76, the company has a dividend yield of 6.03%, representing a payout ratio of 111.50%. The EPS is at 1.01, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 21.92% after being 94.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 41.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.32%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -31.90%.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -8.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 45.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -69.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.50%, and return of investment of 6.80%. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.9 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 23.60%, with the operating margin at 6.80%. A healthy profit margin of 3.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 44.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1032.19, with the number of shares float at 756.79.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 6554.62, with the volume today at 368246. The related volume is 0.32. The day high today has been -6.43% and the low, 36.24%. The GAP is -0.42%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.