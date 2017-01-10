High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Eni SpA, (NYSE: E), with a large market cap of 58251.24. Eni SpA is in the industry Major Integrated Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Italy, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/28/1995. Eni SpA’s price right now is 32.67 (a change of 0.97% and change from open, -0.17%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.18% and for the month at 1.19%. The 20 day simple moving average is 10.78%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 10.82%. The 52 week high reached -2.11% and the low went to 40.47%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.37%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 7.22%, and for the quarter it has been 9.18%. For the half year, Eni SpA has seen performance at 3.18%. For the year to date it is 0.37%, so does a target price of 38.39 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Eni SpA is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 14.35. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.09, P/B is 1.1, P/cash is 4.94 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 32.67, the company has a dividend yield of 5.53%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -5.64, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 880.43% after being 153.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -26.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 41.30%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 28.20%.

Eni SpA has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -18.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -7.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -4.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of -2.10%, and return of investment of -6.50%. Long term debt is 0.46, with total debt totaling 0.55. However Eni SpA’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 49.40%, with the operating margin at 1.20%. A healthy profit margin of -5.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 32.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 1.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1800.1, with the number of shares float at 1228.2.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 515.51, with the volume today at 99779. The related volume is 1.11. The day high today has been -2.11% and the low, 24.95%. The GAP is 1.14%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.