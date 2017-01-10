High Market Cap Stock of the Day – EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is EOG Resources, Inc., (NYSE: EOG), with a large market cap of 58804.84. EOG Resources, Inc. is in the industry Independent Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/4/1989. EOG Resources, Inc.’s price right now is 103.35 (a change of 0.32% and change from open, 0.12%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.85% and for the month at 1.92%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.57%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 17.04%. The 52 week high reached -5.50% and the low went to 81.91%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.90%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.49%, and for the quarter it has been 7.01%. For the half year, EOG Resources, Inc. has seen performance at 24.73%. For the year to date it is 1.90%, so does a target price of 110.36 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether EOG Resources, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 166.97. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 8.43, P/B is 4.78, P/cash is 56.07 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 103.35, the company has a dividend yield of 0.65%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -2.27, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 134.10% after being -256.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -33.31%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 95.40%.

EOG Resources, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -6.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -10.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of -4.70%, and return of investment of -21.90%. Long term debt is 0.59, with total debt totaling 0.59. However EOG Resources, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 47.30%, with the operating margin at -20.80%. A healthy profit margin of -17.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 86.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 570.81, with the number of shares float at 570.81.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3501.08, with the volume today at 367173. The related volume is 0.6. The day high today has been -5.50% and the low, 16.20%. The GAP is 0.20%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.