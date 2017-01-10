High Market Cap Stock of the Day – EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is EQT Corporation, (NYSE: EQT), with a large market cap of 11001.69. EQT Corporation is in the industry Independent Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/5/1987. EQT Corporation’s price right now is 63.29 (a change of 0.19% and change from open, -0.50%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.06% and for the month at 2.98%. The 20 day simple moving average is -6.50%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -10.23%. The 52 week high reached -21.42% and the low went to 27.94%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -3.41%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -13.86%, and for the quarter it has been -12.65%. For the half year, EQT Corporation has seen performance at -17.83%. For the year to date it is -3.41%, so does a target price of 83.52 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether EQT Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 89.6. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 5.95, P/B is 1.81, P/cash is 6.26 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 63.29, the company has a dividend yield of 0.19%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -2.44, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 210.20% after being -78.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -18.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -5.93%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -117.40%.

EQT Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -4.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 11.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -7.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of -2.70%, and return of investment of 5.60%. Long term debt is 0.46, with total debt totaling 0.48. However EQT Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.5 and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 75.50%, with the operating margin at -2.40%. A healthy profit margin of -21.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 91.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 174.16, with the number of shares float at 171.39.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1740.96, with the volume today at 310973. The related volume is 1.03. The day high today has been -16.44% and the low, 1.10%. The GAP is 0.70%.

