High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Equifax Inc., (NYSE: EFX), with a large market cap of 14231. Equifax Inc. is in the industry Credit Services and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/27/1986. Equifax Inc.’s price right now is 119.39 (a change of -0.38% and change from open, -0.28%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.22% and for the month at 1.23%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.45%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -4.06%. The 52 week high reached -12.38% and the low went to 31.62%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.36%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.32%, and for the quarter it has been -7.66%. For the half year, Equifax Inc. has seen performance at -9.04%. For the year to date it is 1.36%, so does a target price of 136.25 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Equifax Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 30.31, combined with a forward P/E of 19.91. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.49, P/S is 4.73, P/B is 5.21, P/cash is 127.63 and finally P/Free cash flow is 36.15.

With a current trading price of 119.39, the company has a dividend yield of 1.10%, representing a payout ratio of 31.90%. The EPS is at 3.95, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.94% after being 19.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 13.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.17%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.00%.

Equifax Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 20.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 18.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.70%, and return of investment of 14.10%. Long term debt is 0.78, with total debt totaling 1.04. However Equifax Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.5 and a quick ratio of 0.5.

The gross margin is 65.00%, with the operating margin at 26.30%. A healthy profit margin of 15.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 89.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 118.75, with the number of shares float at 118.72.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 877.99, with the volume today at 58189. The related volume is 0.38. The day high today has been -6.46% and the low, 7.68%. The GAP is -0.09%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.