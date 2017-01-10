High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Equinix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EQIX), with a large market cap of 26586.06. Equinix, Inc. is in the industry Internet Software & Services and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/11/2000. Equinix, Inc.’s price right now is 369.79 (a change of -0.91% and change from open, -1.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.91% and for the month at 2.13%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.70%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 4.65%. The 52 week high reached -4.47% and the low went to 47.82%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.42%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 10.09%, and for the quarter it has been 6.87%. For the half year, Equinix, Inc. has seen performance at -3.02%. For the year to date it is 4.42%, so does a target price of 408.68 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Equinix, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 424.08, combined with a forward P/E of 73.19. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 22.01, P/S is 7.82, P/B is 5.75, P/cash is 26.9 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 369.79, the company has a dividend yield of 1.88%, representing a payout ratio of 630.40%. The EPS is at 0.88, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 196.45% after being 166.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 38.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 19.27%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.00%.

Equinix, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 34.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 18.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 1.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.60%, and return of investment of 5.90%. Long term debt is 1.37, with total debt totaling 1.5. However Equinix, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 49.80%, with the operating margin at 16.50%. A healthy profit margin of 2.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 98.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 71.24, with the number of shares float at 70.84.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 619.07, with the volume today at 67673. The related volume is 0.65. The day high today has been -1.43% and the low, 17.56%. The GAP is 0.09%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.