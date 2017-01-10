High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Equity Residential, (NYSE: EQR), with a large market cap of 23491.58. Equity Residential is in the industry REIT – Residential and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/12/1993. Equity Residential’s price right now is 64.3 (a change of -0.26% and change from open, 0.72%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.02% and for the month at 1.73%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.03%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 1.42%. The 52 week high reached -9.36% and the low went to 10.48%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.17%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.94%, and for the quarter it has been 6.04%. For the half year, Equity Residential has seen performance at -3.80%. For the year to date it is 0.17%, so does a target price of 65.61 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Equity Residential is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 5.58, combined with a forward P/E of 48.88. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.07, P/S is 9.31, P/B is 2.34, P/cash is 45.39 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 64.3, the company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, representing a payout ratio of 17.80%. The EPS is at 11.56, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -88.37% after being 42.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 52.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 2.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.70%.

Equity Residential has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -13.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 10.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 39.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 19.40%, and return of investment of 4.70%. Long term debt is 0.84, with total debt totaling 0.84. However Equity Residential’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 67.00%, with the operating margin at 36.40%. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 97.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 364.38, with the number of shares float at 358.61.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2225.78, with the volume today at 327107. The related volume is 0.84. The day high today has been -2.15% and the low, 10.33%. The GAP is -0.98%.

