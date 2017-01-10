High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Essex Property Trust, Inc., (NYSE: ESS), with a large market cap of 15052.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. is in the industry REIT – Residential and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/7/1994. Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s price right now is 230.82 (a change of 0.04% and change from open, 0.36%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.22% and for the month at 1.97%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.57%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 5.05%. The 52 week high reached -1.68% and the low went to 24.17%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.76%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 6.75%, and for the quarter it has been 9.46%. For the half year, Essex Property Trust, Inc. has seen performance at 1.15%. For the year to date it is -0.76%, so does a target price of 238.08 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Essex Property Trust, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 51.26, combined with a forward P/E of 51.83. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 6.49, P/S is 11.8, P/B is 2.48, P/cash is 77.11 and finally P/Free cash flow is 89.12.

With a current trading price of 230.82, the company has a dividend yield of 2.77%, representing a payout ratio of 138.30%. The EPS is at 4.5, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 3.44% after being 69.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 26.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 54.20%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 23.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 4.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.40%, and return of investment of 3.10%. Long term debt is 0.92, with total debt totaling 0.92. However Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 70.10%, with the operating margin at 31.40%. A healthy profit margin of 23.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 98.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 65.24, with the number of shares float at 64.57.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 438.27, with the volume today at 45714. The related volume is 0.6. The day high today has been -1.68% and the low, 15.32%. The GAP is -0.32%.

