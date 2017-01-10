High Market Cap Stock of the Day – E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is E*TRADE Financial Corporation, (NASDAQ: ETFC), with a large market cap of 10024.31. E*TRADE Financial Corporation is in the industry Investment Brokerage – National and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/16/1996. E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s price right now is 36.72 (a change of 0.71% and change from open, -0.33%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.43% and for the month at 2.07%. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.75%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 31.93%. The 52 week high reached -0.76% and the low went to 87.25%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.22%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.70%, and for the quarter it has been 23.34%. For the half year, E*TRADE Financial Corporation has seen performance at 54.23%. For the year to date it is 5.22%, so does a target price of 38.03 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether E*TRADE Financial Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.06, combined with a forward P/E of 19.68. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.95, P/S is 5.32, P/B is 1.69, P/cash is 2.76 and finally P/Free cash flow is 12.18.

With a current trading price of 36.72, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.82, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 0.82% after being -8.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 54.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 21.16%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 195.80%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 696.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -8.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 8.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.10%, and return of investment of 0.90%. Long term debt is 0.24, with total debt totaling 5.59. However E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 94.80%, with the operating margin at 42.70%. A healthy profit margin of 27.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 94.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 274.94, with the number of shares float at 272.12.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3189.78, with the volume today at 592203. The related volume is 1.1. The day high today has been -0.76% and the low, 34.31%. The GAP is 1.04%.

