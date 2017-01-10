High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Express Scripts Holding Company, (NASDAQ: ESRX), with a large market cap of 44200.46. Express Scripts Holding Company is in the industry Health Care Plans and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/9/1992. Express Scripts Holding Company’s price right now is 71.67 (a change of 0.15% and change from open, 0.15%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.94% and for the month at 2.59%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.73%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -2.05%. The 52 week high reached -17.37% and the low went to 11.19%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.03%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.66%, and for the quarter it has been 2.14%. For the half year, Express Scripts Holding Company has seen performance at -8.17%. For the year to date it is 4.03%, so does a target price of 81.11 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Express Scripts Holding Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.92, combined with a forward P/E of 10.31. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.27, P/S is 0.44, P/B is 2.86, P/cash is 19.18 and finally P/Free cash flow is 8.52.

With a current trading price of 71.67, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 4.23, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.62% after being 34.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 10.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 13.36%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 18.80%.

Express Scripts Holding Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 0.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 17.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 17.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.30%, and return of investment of 9.00%. Long term debt is 0.96, with total debt totaling 1.03. However Express Scripts Holding Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.7 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 8.50%, with the operating margin at 4.80%. A healthy profit margin of 2.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.25%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 87.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 617.67, with the number of shares float at 613.76.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4183.58, with the volume today at 438363. The related volume is 0.62. The day high today has been -7.52% and the low, 11.19%. The GAP is 0.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.