High Market Cap Stock of the Day – FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is FedEx Corporation, (NYSE: FDX), with a large market cap of 50064.88. FedEx Corporation is in the industry Air Delivery & Freight Services and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/12/1978. FedEx Corporation’s price right now is 189.06 (a change of -0.33% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.38% and for the month at 1.46%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.63%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 11.59%. The 52 week high reached -6.21% and the low went to 59.31%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.87%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.28%, and for the quarter it has been 9.86%. For the half year, FedEx Corporation has seen performance at 21.28%. For the year to date it is 1.87%, so does a target price of 208.95 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether FedEx Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 27.7, combined with a forward P/E of 14.04. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.62, P/S is 0.91, P/B is 3.47, P/cash is 16.37 and finally P/Free cash flow is 84.43.

With a current trading price of 189.06, the company has a dividend yield of 0.84%, representing a payout ratio of 20.90%. The EPS is at 6.85, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.73% after being 78.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 7.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.57%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4.70%.

FedEx Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 19.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 13.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.20%, and return of investment of 7.80%. Long term debt is 0.93, with total debt totaling 0.94. However FedEx Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.5.

The gross margin is 70.40%, with the operating margin at 5.80%. A healthy profit margin of 3.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 75.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 263.93, with the number of shares float at 245.72.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1638.8, with the volume today at 197521. The related volume is 0.69. The day high today has been -6.21% and the low, 11.33%. The GAP is -0.33%.

