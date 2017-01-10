High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Ferrari N.V., (NYSE: RACE), with a large market cap of 11212.49. Ferrari N.V. is in the industry Auto Manufacturers – Major and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is Italy, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/21/2015. Ferrari N.V.’s price right now is 58.86 (a change of 1.00% and change from open, -0.25%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.17% and for the month at 1.09%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.93%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 22.95%. The 52 week high reached -1.70% and the low went to 88.28%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.24%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.34%, and for the quarter it has been 8.95%. For the half year, Ferrari N.V. has seen performance at 38.66%. For the year to date it is 0.24%, so does a target price of 56.69 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Ferrari N.V. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 30.35, combined with a forward P/E of 25.69. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.73, P/S is 3.51, P/B is 45.18, P/cash is 21.34 and finally P/Free cash flow is 28.24.

With a current trading price of 58.86, the company has a dividend yield of 0.88%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.92, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.58% after being 10.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is *TBA, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 17.50%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 20.10%.

Ferrari N.V. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 342.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.30%, and return of investment of 13.40%. Long term debt is 9.6, with total debt totaling 0. However Ferrari N.V.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 48.40%, with the operating margin at 17.40%. A healthy profit margin of 11.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 60.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 192.39, with the number of shares float at 168.55.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 449.04, with the volume today at 50114. The related volume is 0.64. The day high today has been -1.70% and the low, 16.81%. The GAP is 1.25%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.