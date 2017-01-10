High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Fidelity National Financial, Inc., (NYSE: FNF), with a large market cap of 10187.94. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is in the industry Surety & Title Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/14/2005. Fidelity National Financial, Inc.’s price right now is 34.02 (a change of -0.50% and change from open, -0.35%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.52% and for the month at 1.43%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.24%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -2.16%. The 52 week high reached -10.48% and the low went to 23.60%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.68%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.65%, and for the quarter it has been -5.87%. For the half year, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has seen performance at -6.41%. For the year to date it is 0.68%, so does a target price of 42.33 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 21.33, combined with a forward P/E of 13.75. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.21, P/S is 1.09, P/B is 1.96, P/cash is 9.6 and finally P/Free cash flow is 73.29.

With a current trading price of 34.02, the company has a dividend yield of 2.92%, representing a payout ratio of 50.60%. The EPS is at 1.6, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 4.67% after being -17.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -1.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 17.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 20.60%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 5.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 11.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 9.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.00%, and return of investment of 8.30%. Long term debt is 0.47, with total debt totaling 0.47. However Fidelity National Financial, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 11.50%. A healthy profit margin of 6.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 2.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 87.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 297.98, with the number of shares float at 260.81.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1762, with the volume today at 113148. The related volume is 0.37. The day high today has been -5.97% and the low, 8.32%. The GAP is -0.15%.

