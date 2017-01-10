High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Fifth Third Bancorp, (NASDAQ: FITB), with a large market cap of 20046.99. Fifth Third Bancorp is in the industry Regional – Midwest Banks and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Fifth Third Bancorp’s price right now is 26.96 (a change of 0.75% and change from open, 0.41%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.22% and for the month at 1.99%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.17%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 33.05%. The 52 week high reached -2.81% and the low went to 100.13%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.78%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.30%, and for the quarter it has been 29.99%. For the half year, Fifth Third Bancorp has seen performance at 55.37%. For the year to date it is -0.78%, so does a target price of 26.35 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Fifth Third Bancorp is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 11.93, combined with a forward P/E of 15.24. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 7.92, P/S is 4.81, P/B is 1.3, P/cash is 3.59 and finally P/Free cash flow is 13.36.

With a current trading price of 26.96, the company has a dividend yield of 2.09%, representing a payout ratio of 23.00%. The EPS is at 2.24, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -6.55% after being 20.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 26.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 1.51%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 45.60%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -2.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 11.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.20%, and return of investment of 8.20%. Long term debt is 1.09, with total debt totaling 1.09. However Fifth Third Bancorp’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 77.40%. A healthy profit margin of 41.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 83.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 749.14, with the number of shares float at 749.14.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 7760.48, with the volume today at 905257. The related volume is 0.69. The day high today has been -2.81% and the low, 27.87%. The GAP is 0.34%.

