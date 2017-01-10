High Market Cap Stock of the Day – First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is First Republic Bank, (NYSE: FRC), with a large market cap of 14086.42. First Republic Bank is in the industry Money Center Banks and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/9/2010. First Republic Bank’s price right now is 91.99 (a change of -0.03% and change from open, -0.01%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.54% and for the month at 1.73%. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.66%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 22.87%. The 52 week high reached -1.71% and the low went to 64.41%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.13%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.21%, and for the quarter it has been 17.47%. For the half year, First Republic Bank has seen performance at 31.29%. For the year to date it is -0.13%, so does a target price of 94.2 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether First Republic Bank is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 24.64, combined with a forward P/E of 20.55. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.53, P/S is 7.47, P/B is 2.6, P/cash is 5.73 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 91.99, the company has a dividend yield of 0.70%, representing a payout ratio of 16.10%. The EPS is at 3.73, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 14.61% after being 3.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 8.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 16.09%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 21.70%.

First Republic Bank has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 18.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 9.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 11.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.90%, and return of investment of 25.10%. Long term debt is 0.15, with total debt totaling 0.15. However First Republic Bank’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 89.30%. A healthy profit margin of 30.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 97.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 153.08, with the number of shares float at 152.78.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1091.06, with the volume today at 195240. The related volume is 1.03. The day high today has been -1.71% and the low, 27.01%. The GAP is -0.02%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.