High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: FMX), with a large market cap of 25970.21. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. is in the industry Beverages – Brewers and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is Mexico, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/11/1998. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.’s price right now is 74.52 (a change of 0.44% and change from open, 0.39%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.15% and for the month at 2.15%. The 20 day simple moving average is -7.78%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -16.19%. The 52 week high reached -25.37% and the low went to 0.65%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -2.65%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.18%, and for the quarter it has been -19.85%. For the half year, Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has seen performance at -18.10%. For the year to date it is -2.65%, so does a target price of 102.67 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 28.56, combined with a forward P/E of 20.57. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.84, P/S is 1.5, P/B is 2.84, P/cash is 9.42 and finally P/Free cash flow is 34.44.

With a current trading price of 74.52, the company has a dividend yield of 1.75%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 2.6, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.93% after being 5.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -23.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.05%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 34.50%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 27.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 12.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 9.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.80%, and return of investment of 8.90%. Long term debt is 0.62, with total debt totaling 0.72. However Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 37.50%, with the operating margin at 7.90%. A healthy profit margin of 4.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 79.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 38.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 350.05, with the number of shares float at 296.25.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 665.5, with the volume today at 72102. The related volume is 0.62. The day high today has been -23.18% and the low, 0.65%. The GAP is 0.05%.

