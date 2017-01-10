High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Ford Motor Company, (NYSE: F), with a large market cap of 50227.36. Ford Motor Company is in the industry Auto Manufacturers – Major and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/1/1972. Ford Motor Company’s price right now is 12.78 (a change of 1.23% and change from open, 0.67%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.22% and for the month at 1.91%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.62%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 2.51%. The 52 week high reached -7.97% and the low went to 20.06%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.12%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.29%, and for the quarter it has been 4.05%. For the half year, Ford Motor Company has seen performance at -2.58%. For the year to date it is 4.12%, so does a target price of 12.74 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Ford Motor Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 6.29, combined with a forward P/E of 7.7. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.14, P/S is 0.33, P/B is 1.59, P/cash is 1.47 and finally P/Free cash flow is 5.61.

With a current trading price of 12.78, the company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, representing a payout ratio of 42.00%. The EPS is at 2.01, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -9.69% after being 492.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 2.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 2.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -56.40%.

Ford Motor Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -5.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 26.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.40%, and return of investment of 3.00%. Long term debt is 2.86, with total debt totaling 4.36. However Ford Motor Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 13.00%, with the operating margin at 5.30%. A healthy profit margin of 5.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.31%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 56.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 3976.83, with the number of shares float at 3890.3.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 35288.53, with the volume today at 7602899. The related volume is 1.24. The day high today has been -3.65% and the low, 15.49%. The GAP is 0.55%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.