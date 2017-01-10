High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Fortive Corporation, (NYSE: FTV), with a large market cap of 18592.19. Fortive Corporation is in the industry Scientific & Technical Instruments and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/5/2016. Fortive Corporation’s price right now is 53.73 (a change of 0.00% and change from open, 0.15%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.56% and for the month at 1.73%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.11%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.94%. The 52 week high reached -4.46% and the low went to 16.38%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.19%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.94%, and for the quarter it has been 7.75%. For the half year, Fortive Corporation has seen performance at 5.38%. For the year to date it is 0.19%, so does a target price of 55.36 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Fortive Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 21.01, combined with a forward P/E of 20.03. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.09, P/S is 3.02, P/B is 7.34, P/cash is 25.65 and finally P/Free cash flow is 17.15.

With a current trading price of 53.73, the company has a dividend yield of 0.52%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 2.56, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.79% after being -2.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is *TBA, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.79%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 14.10%.

Fortive Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 23.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.70%, and return of investment of 16.70%. Long term debt is 1.37, with total debt totaling 1.37. However Fortive Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.7 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 48.30%, with the operating margin at 20.20%. A healthy profit margin of 14.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 76.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 346.03, with the number of shares float at 303.77.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1525.24, with the volume today at 130125. The related volume is 0.49. The day high today has been -4.46% and the low, 14.93%. The GAP is -0.15%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.