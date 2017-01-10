High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Franco-Nevada Corporation, (NYSE: FNV), with a large market cap of 10956.9. Franco-Nevada Corporation is in the industry Gold and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/7/2007. Franco-Nevada Corporation’s price right now is 62.25 (a change of 1.27% and change from open, 0.88%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.09% and for the month at 2.99%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.04%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -7.97%. The 52 week high reached -23.30% and the low went to 50.11%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.86%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 8.15%, and for the quarter it has been -3.12%. For the half year, Franco-Nevada Corporation has seen performance at -22.06%. For the year to date it is 2.86%, so does a target price of 67.06 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Franco-Nevada Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 110.36, combined with a forward P/E of 61.47. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 4.01, P/S is 19.03, P/B is 2.62, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 62.25, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 0.56, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.70% after being 61.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -11.55%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 27.51%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 257.90%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 66.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of *TBA. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Franco-Nevada Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 178.25, with the number of shares float at 175.15.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 881.1, with the volume today at 105771. The related volume is 0.69. The day high today has been -10.25% and the low, 16.77%. The GAP is 0.39%.

