High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Freeport-McMoRan Inc., (NYSE: FCX), with a large market cap of 19759.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is in the industry Copper and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/10/1995. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s price right now is 15.63 (a change of 6.44% and change from open, 1.92%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 4.26% and for the month at 3.99%. The 20 day simple moving average is 12.19%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 32.16%. The 52 week high reached -4.84% and the low went to 343.89%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 11.30%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -4.86%, and for the quarter it has been 44.92%. For the half year, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has seen performance at 26.01%. For the year to date it is 11.30%, so does a target price of 13.14 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 10.58. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.39, P/B is 4.17, P/cash is 17.83 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 15.63, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -6.81, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 406.20% after being -798.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -34.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 28.50%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 105.10%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 5.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -3.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -168.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of -19.80%, and return of investment of -40.50%. Long term debt is 3.84, with total debt totaling 4.01. However Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.6 and a quick ratio of 1.7.

The gross margin is 2.20%, with the operating margin at -52.90%. A healthy profit margin of -59.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 10.24%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 74.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1346, with the number of shares float at 1338.53.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 32307.47, with the volume today at 11017359. The related volume is 1.96. The day high today has been -4.84% and the low, 48.95%. The GAP is 4.43%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.