High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (NYSE:FMS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA, (NYSE: FMS), with a large market cap of 24795.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA is in the industry Specialized Health Services and sector Healthcare. The home country is Germany, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/17/1996. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA’s price right now is 40.6 (a change of 2.27% and change from open, 0.22%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.83% and for the month at 0.87%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.08%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -5.19%. The 52 week high reached -14.56% and the low went to 6.70%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -5.95%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.35%, and for the quarter it has been -5.27%. For the half year, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA has seen performance at -9.57%. For the year to date it is -5.95%, so does a target price of 45.75 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.7, combined with a forward P/E of 18.05. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.46, P/S is 1.41, P/B is 2.29, P/cash is 39.37 and finally P/Free cash flow is 97.89.

With a current trading price of 40.6, the company has a dividend yield of 1.13%, representing a payout ratio of 20.80%. The EPS is at 1.92, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.75% after being -2.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 15.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.40%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 26.50%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 11.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.50%, and return of investment of 9.10%. Long term debt is 0.68, with total debt totaling 0.84. However Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 32.20%, with the operating margin at 14.30%. A healthy profit margin of 6.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 35.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 2.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 624.56, with the number of shares float at 614.73.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 175.62, with the volume today at 103013. The related volume is 3.37. The day high today has been -5.12% and the low, 6.70%. The GAP is 2.04%.

