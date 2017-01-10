High Market Cap Stock of the Day – General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is General Dynamics Corporation, (NYSE: GD), with a large market cap of 53217.16. General Dynamics Corporation is in the industry Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/3/1977. General Dynamics Corporation’s price right now is 177.01 (a change of 0.53% and change from open, 0.14%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.32% and for the month at 1.44%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.70%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 17.92%. The 52 week high reached -1.71% and the low went to 47.97%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.97%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.32%, and for the quarter it has been 15.11%. For the half year, General Dynamics Corporation has seen performance at 25.32%. For the year to date it is 1.97%, so does a target price of 189.29 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether General Dynamics Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.23, combined with a forward P/E of 17.47. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.52, P/S is 1.72, P/B is 4.73, P/cash is 23.11 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 177.01, the company has a dividend yield of 1.73%, representing a payout ratio of 31.20%. The EPS is at 9.66, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 3.15% after being 15.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 5.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.24%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 8.80%.

General Dynamics Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -3.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -0.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 26.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 9.10%, and return of investment of 21.50%. Long term debt is 0.34, with total debt totaling 0.34. However General Dynamics Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 0.5.

The gross margin is 19.90%, with the operating margin at 13.70%. A healthy profit margin of 9.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 87.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 302.25, with the number of shares float at 286.41.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1545.46, with the volume today at 174368. The related volume is 0.65. The day high today has been -1.71% and the low, 18.99%. The GAP is 0.40%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.