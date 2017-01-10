High Market Cap Stock of the Day – General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is General Growth Properties, Inc, (NYSE: GGP), with a large market cap of 22631.42. General Growth Properties, Inc is in the industry REIT – Retail and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/8/1993. General Growth Properties, Inc’s price right now is 25.39 (a change of -0.63% and change from open, -0.35%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.06% and for the month at 2.31%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.00%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -8.89%. The 52 week high reached -20.90% and the low went to 6.28%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.28%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.07%, and for the quarter it has been -1.62%. For the half year, General Growth Properties, Inc has seen performance at -17.85%. For the year to date it is 2.28%, so does a target price of 31.32 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether General Growth Properties, Inc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.81, combined with a forward P/E of 44.82. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.32, P/S is 9.51, P/B is 2.63, P/cash is 34.46 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 25.39, the company has a dividend yield of 3.44%, representing a payout ratio of 55.30%. The EPS is at 1.29, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -54.47% after being 265.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 29.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.96%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 455.10%.

General Growth Properties, Inc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -5.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -0.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 15.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.20%, and return of investment of 4.30%. Long term debt is 1.45, with total debt totaling 1.47. However General Growth Properties, Inc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 69.80%, with the operating margin at 34.10%. A healthy profit margin of 51.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 96.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 885.77, with the number of shares float at 883.88.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4369.92, with the volume today at 256540. The related volume is 0.34. The day high today has been -6.31% and the low, 6.28%. The GAP is -0.27%.

