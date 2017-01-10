High Market Cap Stock of the Day – General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is General Mills, Inc., (NYSE: GIS), with a large market cap of 35571.13. General Mills, Inc. is in the industry Processed & Packaged Goods and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/10/1983. General Mills, Inc.’s price right now is 60.37 (a change of -0.31% and change from open, -0.29%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.22% and for the month at 1.39%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.80%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -5.59%. The 52 week high reached -15.75% and the low went to 16.13%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.20%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.11%, and for the quarter it has been -1.77%. For the half year, General Mills, Inc. has seen performance at -14.36%. For the year to date it is -1.20%, so does a target price of 63.81 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether General Mills, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 22.54, combined with a forward P/E of 18.03. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.23, P/S is 2.23, P/B is 8.53, P/cash is 43.93 and finally P/Free cash flow is 60.19.

With a current trading price of 60.37, the company has a dividend yield of 3.17%, representing a payout ratio of 67.80%. The EPS is at 2.69, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.85% after being 40.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 0.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.98%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -7.10%.

General Mills, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -7.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 34.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.50%, and return of investment of 14.60%. Long term debt is 1.56, with total debt totaling 2.27. However General Mills, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.7 and a quick ratio of 0.4.

The gross margin is 35.60%, with the operating margin at 15.90%. A healthy profit margin of 10.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 71.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 587.37, with the number of shares float at 577.4.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2992.89, with the volume today at 385469. The related volume is 0.74. The day high today has been -5.02% and the low, 0.78%. The GAP is -0.02%.

