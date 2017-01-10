High Market Cap Stock of the Day – General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is General Motors Company, (NYSE: GM), with a large market cap of 55501.85. General Motors Company is in the industry Auto Manufacturers – Major and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/18/2010. General Motors Company’s price right now is 36.41 (a change of 1.12% and change from open, 0.62%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.68% and for the month at 1.87%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.26%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 16.61%. The 52 week high reached -3.51% and the low went to 43.11%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.36%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.80%, and for the quarter it has been 12.56%. For the half year, General Motors Company has seen performance at 22.26%. For the year to date it is 3.36%, so does a target price of 36.95 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether General Motors Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 4.12, combined with a forward P/E of 6.3. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.49, P/S is 0.34, P/B is 1.25, P/cash is 2.3 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 36.41, the company has a dividend yield of 4.22%, representing a payout ratio of 16.80%. The EPS is at 8.74, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -4.81% after being 255.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 15.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.40%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 109.70%.

General Motors Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 10.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 32.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.70%, and return of investment of 7.00%. Long term debt is 1.2, with total debt totaling 1.77. However General Motors Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.9 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 13.10%, with the operating margin at 6.40%. A healthy profit margin of 8.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 4.66%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 73.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1541.29, with the number of shares float at 1381.24.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 14238.62, with the volume today at 1585659. The related volume is 0.64. The day high today has been -3.51% and the low, 21.84%. The GAP is 0.50%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.