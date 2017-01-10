High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Gilead Sciences Inc., (NASDAQ: GILD), with a large market cap of 100604.03. Gilead Sciences Inc. is in the industry Biotechnology and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/22/1992. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s price right now is 75.04 (a change of -1.05% and change from open, -1.86%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.11% and for the month at 1.84%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.38%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -6.92%. The 52 week high reached -25.89% and the low went to 6.63%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.91%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.88%, and for the quarter it has been 1.45%. For the half year, Gilead Sciences Inc. has seen performance at -10.97%. For the year to date it is 5.91%, so does a target price of 95.29 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Gilead Sciences Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 7.04, combined with a forward P/E of 7.02. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 3.19, P/B is 5.94, P/cash is 8.2 and finally P/Free cash flow is 6.77.

With a current trading price of 75.04, the company has a dividend yield of 2.48%, representing a payout ratio of 16.40%. The EPS is at 10.78, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -5.41% after being 62.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 48.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -0.67%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -18.70%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -9.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 32.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 93.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 29.30%, and return of investment of 45.90%. Long term debt is 1.56, with total debt totaling 1.6. However Gilead Sciences Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.9 and a quick ratio of 1.8.

The gross margin is 86.50%, with the operating margin at 60.80%. A healthy profit margin of 47.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 76.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1326.53, with the number of shares float at 1307.17.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 9572.17, with the volume today at 1775919. The related volume is 1.1. The day high today has been -5.60% and the low, 6.63%. The GAP is 0.82%.

