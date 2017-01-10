High Market Cap Stock of the Day – GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is GlaxoSmithKline plc, (NYSE: GSK), with a large market cap of 95887.85. GlaxoSmithKline plc is in the industry Drug Manufacturers – Major and sector Healthcare. The home country is United Kingdom, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/9/1986. GlaxoSmithKline plc’s price right now is 39.35 (a change of -0.21% and change from open, -0.10%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.99% and for the month at 0.86%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.01%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -4.18%. The 52 week high reached -11.66% and the low went to 10.86%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.39%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 5.01%, and for the quarter it has been -7.14%. For the half year, GlaxoSmithKline plc has seen performance at -7.29%. For the year to date it is 2.39%, so does a target price of 48.25 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether GlaxoSmithKline plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 264.63, combined with a forward P/E of 14.3. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 22.62, P/S is 2.91, P/B is 563.29, P/cash is 16.44 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 39.35, the company has a dividend yield of 4.72%, representing a payout ratio of 373.70%. The EPS is at 0.15, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.07% after being 204.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 40.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 49.60%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 23.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -3.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 13.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.50%, and return of investment of 41.40%. Long term debt is 111.6, with total debt totaling 140.3. However GlaxoSmithKline plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 67.00%, with the operating margin at 6.60%. A healthy profit margin of 1.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 9.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2431.85, with the number of shares float at 2431.65.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3961.39, with the volume today at 618723. The related volume is 0.9. The day high today has been -3.08% and the low, 5.78%. The GAP is -0.10%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.