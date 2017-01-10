High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Global Payments Inc., (NYSE: GPN), with a large market cap of 12279.76. Global Payments Inc. is in the industry Business Services and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/16/2001. Global Payments Inc.’s price right now is 78.76 (a change of -1.28% and change from open, -1.86%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.74% and for the month at 1.79%. The 20 day simple moving average is 10.90%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.23%. The 52 week high reached -2.61% and the low went to 53.66%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 14.95%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 12.59%, and for the quarter it has been 4.99%. For the half year, Global Payments Inc. has seen performance at 6.70%. For the year to date it is 14.95%, so does a target price of 84.08 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Global Payments Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 40.94, combined with a forward P/E of 19.12. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.8, P/S is 3.98, P/B is 4.47, P/cash is 12.56 and finally P/Free cash flow is 116.4.

With a current trading price of 78.76, the company has a dividend yield of 0.05%, representing a payout ratio of 2.00%. The EPS is at 1.95, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 18.89% after being -1.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 9.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 22.75%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -16.80%.

Global Payments Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 25.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 9.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 15.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.50%, and return of investment of 4.60%. Long term debt is 1.56, with total debt totaling 1.75. However Global Payments Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 56.70%, with the operating margin at 13.20%. A healthy profit margin of 8.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 95.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 153.9, with the number of shares float at 152.32.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1220.49, with the volume today at 364315. The related volume is 1.71. The day high today has been -2.61% and the low, 21.87%. The GAP is 0.59%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.