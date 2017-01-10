High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Grifols, S.A., (NASDAQ: GRFS), with a large market cap of 11539.73. Grifols, S.A. is in the industry Biotechnology and sector Healthcare. The home country is Spain, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/2/2011. Grifols, S.A.’s price right now is 16.78 (a change of -0.71% and change from open, -0.53%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.15% and for the month at 1.77%. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.39%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.31%. The 52 week high reached -2.44% and the low went to 21.93%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.16%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 16.07%, and for the quarter it has been 8.88%. For the half year, Grifols, S.A. has seen performance at 0.21%. For the year to date it is 5.16%, so does a target price of 15 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Grifols, S.A. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 41.22, combined with a forward P/E of 16.25. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.75, P/S is 2.75, P/B is 6.2, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 16.78, the company has a dividend yield of 2.31%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 0.41, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.30% after being -4.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 31.48%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 15.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 1.10%.

Grifols, S.A. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of *TBA. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Grifols, S.A.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 682.82, with the number of shares float at *TBA.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 934.95, with the volume today at 95092. The related volume is 0.6. The day high today has been -2.44% and the low, 19.09%. The GAP is -0.18%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.