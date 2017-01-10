High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., (NYSE: TV), with a large market cap of 12372.77. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is in the industry Broadcasting – TV and sector Services. The home country is Mexico, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/14/1993. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s price right now is 20.5 (a change of -2.33% and change from open, -2.15%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.57% and for the month at 2.00%. The 20 day simple moving average is -5.82%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -18.63%. The 52 week high reached -29.88% and the low went to 3.22%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.48%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.40%, and for the quarter it has been -18.93%. For the half year, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has seen performance at -19.36%. For the year to date it is 0.48%, so does a target price of 25.96 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 56.27, combined with a forward P/E of 30.73. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 7.4, P/S is 2.82, P/B is 3.08, P/cash is 5.12 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 20.5, the company has a dividend yield of 0.43%, representing a payout ratio of 23.40%. The EPS is at 0.37, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 37.42% after being 116.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 6.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.60%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -83.90%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 5.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.60%, and return of investment of 6.10%. Long term debt is 1.53, with total debt totaling 1.58. However Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.9 and a quick ratio of 1.8.

The gross margin is 45.90%, with the operating margin at 18.10%. A healthy profit margin of 4.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 27.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 55.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 589.46, with the number of shares float at *TBA.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3021.21, with the volume today at 439181. The related volume is 0.83. The day high today has been -20.33% and the low, 3.22%. The GAP is -0.19%.

