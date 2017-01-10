High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Halliburton Company, (NYSE: HAL), with a large market cap of 48332.34. Halliburton Company is in the industry Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/1/1972. Halliburton Company’s price right now is 54.94 (a change of -2.02% and change from open, -1.98%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.61% and for the month at 1.78%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.83%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 22.94%. The 52 week high reached -3.58% and the low went to 102.22%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.66%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.73%, and for the quarter it has been 21.61%. For the half year, Halliburton Company has seen performance at 27.01%. For the year to date it is 3.66%, so does a target price of 59.44 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Halliburton Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 53.97. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 2.85, P/B is 4.99, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 54.94, the company has a dividend yield of 1.28%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -6.57, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 2180.00% after being -119.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -19.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 22.16%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 111.00%.

Halliburton Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -31.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -47.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of -18.00%, and return of investment of 0.40%. Long term debt is 1.26, with total debt totaling 1.27. However Halliburton Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.2 and a quick ratio of 2.6.

The gross margin is 6.30%, with the operating margin at -39.80%. A healthy profit margin of -33.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 80.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 862, with the number of shares float at 861.14.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 8338.73, with the volume today at 1421019. The related volume is 0.98. The day high today has been -3.58% and the low, 22.28%. The GAP is -0.04%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.